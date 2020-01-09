Black Star Riders’ Ricky Warwick out of hospital after pleurisy diagnosis

Ricky Warwick has checked in to report he’s out of hospital and back home recovering after his recent pleurisy diagnosis.

The Black Star Riders’ vocalist and guitarist was admitted to hospital last week with the condition which causes the inflammation of the tissue between the lungs and ribcage.

Warwick originally said he was likely to be under medical supervision for several more days – but now he’s out and has thanked fans for their messages of support.

On Instagram, along with a picture of several books, including Morat’s Punk Snot Dead and Johnny Cash: Forever Words, Warwick says: “I’m home! Gonna take a couple of weeks to fully get over the illness so I intend to get stuck into these.

“I can’t thank you all enough for your messages of support – it really helped to keep my spirits up and make me smile more than you know. Love you all.”

Black Star Riders will headline the UK’s Stonedead festival at Newark Showground on August 29.

The band will be joined on the bill by artists including Terrorvision, Gun, Tyketto, Blaze Bayley, Tygers Of Pan Tang and the Kris Barras Band.

Black Star Riders released their latest studio album Another State Of Grace in September last year.