Black Star Riders release Cold War Love lyric video

Black Star Riders have released a lyric video for their track Cold War Love.

The song features on the band’s latest album Heavy Fire, which was released in February this year and is the follow-up to 2015’s The Killer Instinct.

Speaking about the track, frontman Ricky Warwick says: “You can’t fix yourself by breaking somebody else.”

Black Star Riders recently wrapped up a run of summer festival dates with new drummer Chad Szeliga who took over behind the kit from Jimmy DeGrasso. They’re now gearing up for their performance at the Ramblin’ Man Fair, which will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, on July 29.

Warwick says about the UK festival: “Black Star Riders are delighted to make their Ramblin’ Man debut at this year’s festival.

“Having played there last year with Thin Lizzy and Warwick/Johnson, I can vouch for what a wonderful and atmospheric experience it is. Black Star Riders will be ready and primed.”

Other artists set to appear at Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 include Saxon, Y&T, Last In Line, Graham Bonnet, Extreme, Dokken, Glenn Hughes, Rival Sons and British Lion.

Have Black Star Riders finally stepped out of Lizzy’s shadow?