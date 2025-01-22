“I’m still amazed to this day that no one outside of Birmingham can understand a word I say!” Founding Black Sabbath members to be awarded with Freedom Of The City honour by Birmingham City Council

Black Sabbath’s original lineup are set to be recognised for their cultural contributions to the City Of Birmingham.

The four-piece – vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward – formed in the Brummie suburb of Aston in 1968 and are now recognised as the first heavy metal band.

They enjoyed a 49-year career, with Iommi being the sole constant member, before retiring in 2017 after a farewell tour that ended at Birmingham’s Genting Arena. They’ve sold upwards of 75 million albums worldwide.

For their service to their hometown, all four men will have their names put forward for the Freeman Of The City title. Only 50 Brummies have ever received the honour and it’s been awarded just once in the 21st century: to long-serving Harborne councillor Peter Hollingworth in 2011.

A report will go to Birmingham City Council on Tuesday (January 28) recommending that Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward are recognised as Freemen. Also suggested will be Handsworth-born poet, actor, musician and professor Benjamin Zephaniah, who passed away in December 2023.

Councillor Sharon Thompson, deputy leader of Birmingham City Council, explains that Sabbath are “a major part” of the city‘s musical history, as well as “a pioneering band that still influences today’s musicians”.

“They have become synonymous with the city and have been true ambassadors throughout their phenomenal careers,” she adds.

Osbourne has responded to the honour in a statement, saying: “I’m honoured and, at the same time, shocked that I would have ever been considered for this very special commendation. I’m a proud Brummie from Aston through and through.

“I’m still amazed to this day that no one outside of Birmingham can understand a word I say, but that’s always made me laugh. I started with nothing but a dream, which I shared with Tony, Geezer and Bill. We never gave up on that dream. My only regret is that my Mum and Dad are not here to see what I became. Birmingham Forever!”

Iommi adds: “I’m over the moon! What a great honour to be a City Freeman. I’m aware that very few are given out. It ties us to the rich history of our hometown Birmingham, and that’s fantastic. I’m deeply grateful for the recognition.”

“It is a great honour to be awarded a City Freeman by my hometown, the great City Of Birmingham,” comments Butler. “Growing up in Aston I couldn’t have wished for a better childhood, from top notch schools, friendly neighbours and life-long friends, and of course the world’s greatest football team, Aston Villa.

“Birmingham has given the world some of the greatest inventions and innovations, in science, industry, the arts, literature, music, and all walks of life, and without Birmingham, the world would be a much poorer place. Thank you, fellow Brummies, for this amazing honour.”

Says Ward: “Thank you, Lord Mayor and Birmingham City Council. For our legendary fans, a solemn bow. Long live Black Sabbath.”

The title will be the latest in a series of prestigious honours bestowed to Sabbath. In 2006, they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Osbourne was inducted again for his solo work last year, with the ceremony featuring performances from members of Metallica, Tool, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the vocalist’s solo band and more.

In 2019, a ‘Black Sabbath bench’ was unveiled on Broad Street in the city centre, featuring portraits of the band’s four founding members. It’s become a popular tourist attraction for metalheads across the UK.