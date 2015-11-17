Black Peaks release Saviour video

Black Peaks have released a video for their track Saviour, taken from upcoming debut album Statues.

The Brighton prog metal quartet’s record will be launched on February 26, and it’s available for pre-order in digital, signed CD and signed vinyl editions, complete with an instant download of Saviour.

Frontman Will Gardener recently told TeamRock: “What we do is pretty heavy – it goes a lot darker than the songs people have heard so far. We’re huge fans of Meshuggah, Dillinger, Between The Buried And Me and Tool. That’s where we come from.”

Tracklist