Black Peaks release Saviour video

Black Peaks have released a video for their track Saviour, taken from upcoming debut album Statues.
The Brighton prog metal quartet’s record will be launched on February 26, and it’s available for pre-order in digital, signed CD and signed vinyl editions, complete with an instant download of Saviour.
Frontman Will Gardener recently told TeamRock: “What we do is pretty heavy – it goes a lot darker than the songs people have heard so far. We’re huge fans of Meshuggah, Dillinger, Between The Buried And Me and Tool. That’s where we come from.”
Tracklist
- Glass Built Castles
- Crooks
- Say You Will
- Hang ‘Em High
- Set In Stone
- Saviour
- Statues Of Shame
- Drones
- White Eyes
- To Take The First Turn