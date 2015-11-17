Trending

Black Peaks release Saviour video

View promo for track from rising stars’ debut album Statues

Black Peaks have released a video for their track Saviour, taken from upcoming debut album Statues.

The Brighton prog metal quartet’s record will be launched on February 26, and it’s available for pre-order in digital, signed CD and signed vinyl editions, complete with an instant download of Saviour.

Frontman Will Gardener recently told TeamRock: “What we do is pretty heavy – it goes a lot darker than the songs people have heard so far. We’re huge fans of Meshuggah, Dillinger, Between The Buried And Me and Tool. That’s where we come from.”

Tracklist

  1. Glass Built Castles
  2. Crooks
  3. Say You Will
  4. Hang ‘Em High
  5. Set In Stone
  6. Saviour
  7. Statues Of Shame
  8. Drones
  9. White Eyes
  10. To Take The First Turn
