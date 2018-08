Yorkshire heavies Black Moth have released their new video for Looner that you might not want to play in the office as it shows a naked lady emulating a table.

Black Moth yesterday kicked off their tour with Amplifier that rolls into their hometown of Leeds today – check out the tour poster below for dates.

You can pick up Looner on limited edition clear flexidisc with screenprinted illustration by frontwoman Harriet Bevan. Get it here.