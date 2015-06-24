Black Moth join Sisters Of Mercy tour

Black Moth have been confirmed as opening act for the Sisters Of Mercy European tour in October.

The Leeds outfit will appear at all eight performances as they continue to support second album Condemned To Hope, which was released last year.

Vocalist Harriet Bevan tells TeamRock: “Despite our absurdist humour, Black Moth are shadow-lurkers to the core and forever ally ourselves with the dark side. We’ve always looked up to The Sisters Of Mercy and we’re absolutely honoured to be opening for them on this tour.”

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Oct 12: Glasgow ABC, UK

Oct 13: Leeds Beckett Uni, UK

Oct 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 17: Manchester Ritz, UK

Oct 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 21: Koln Music Hall, Germany

Oct 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany