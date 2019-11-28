Black Friday: The hottest gaming deals in the US right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming at us faster than the Millennium Falcon travelling across the galaxy in hyperdrive. And Walmart have got in on the action by slashing hundreds of dollars on a range of games consoles and accessories – including an Xbox One X bundle with new Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order.

The package is now on sale for just $349, down from its list price of $499. If you’ve got a 4K TV – or if you’re planning on getting one – this is a great way to be introduced to the crisp, clean marvels of 4K content.

If you prefer slam dunks and alley-oops to lightsabers and Star Destroyers, then you can instead pick up an Xbox One X with NBA 2K20 for exactly the same price.

If Sony’s PlayStation 4 is more your thing, you can grab the Sony PlayStation VR World Bundle for $359.99 – down from its list price of $442.79. The package comes with everything you need to get started in the world of Virtual Reality, including the headset, camera and a pair of Move controllers.

And if you’re looking to upgrade your base PS4 to the Pro model, Walmart are offering the 1TB version for $299 a saving of $100 from the list price.

Here's our pick of gaming goodness currently available from Walmart.

The best Black Friday gaming deals in the US

Xbox One X: Jedi: Fallen Order: Was $499 now $349

If you're looking to get into 4K gaming and love Star Wars then there's no better place to start than with this fantastic bundle. The pack also comes with one month of Xbox Live Gold, a one month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one month of EA Access.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle: Was $499 now $349

Get up close and personal with your favourites from the NBA with this bundle from Microsoft. Help lead the Raptors to another championship or resurrect the Lakers' chances of another run at the trophy. The choice of teams and their destiny is in your hands.

Sony PlayStation VR Worlds Bundle: Was $442.79 now $359.99

If you've never experience Virtual Reality before, then you're in for a treat. It's a truly incredible experience and the VR Worlds Bundle gives you everything you need to get started. As for games, there are plenty, but our favourites are Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR and No Man's Sky.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB: Was $399.95 now $299

It's a great time to upgrade your base PS4 for a shiny new PlayStation Pro. Enhanced visuals, faster frame rates and the luxury of 4K visuals – if you have the required TV, of course – make this essential if you want to boost your gaming enjoyment.

PS4 DualShock 4, Green Camo: Was $64.99 now $38.99

Replace that tired old DualShock 4 controller you've had for years with this eye-catching model. The green camouflage design makes this one really stand out – and it's now available for a great price.

Xbox One Wireless Controller, Red: Was $64.99 now $39

Add a splash of colour to your games room with this striking red Xbox One/X controller. Microsoft's classic, robust design remains – ideal for long nights in front of the TV.

If you're in the UK, there are also plenty of great deals to be found right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here's a look at some of our favourites.

Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle (1TB): £408.99 now £299.99

Here's a cracking deal on the Xbox One X, complete with one of the most visually stunning games of the generation, Gears 5 - the latest in the long-running franchise. They've also thrown in codes for Gears Of War 2, 3, and 4, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one-month of Xbox Live Gold.

Playstation 4 Pro (1TB): £363.45 now £309.99

This Amazon exclusive bundle deal comes complete with with Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding (Higgs Variant) along with Ubisoft's The Division 2. Enough gaming to keep you going for ages.

Xbox One X: Jedi: Fallen Order: £449.99 now £299.99

There's a whopping £150 saving to be had on the Xbox One X and new Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order. 4K visuals take you deeper into the action that ever before and the latest game in the Star Wars saga is a sight to behold.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro: £329.85 now £299

With this bundle, you'll be able to experience the latest in the Call Of Duty series in glorious 4K. The bundle also includes a DualShock 4 wireless controller, HDMI cable, USB cable, Mono headset and AC power cord.

View Deal

PlayStation VR Mega Pack (PS4): Was £299.99 now £209.99

Looking to take your first steps into Virtual Reality on PS4? Well Amazon have the deal for you! They've lopped 30% off the price of the PlayStation VR Mega Pack and it's a steal for what you get for the money. Along with the VR headset and camera, the pack also features download codes for five games: VR Worlds, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Doom VR and Wipeout Omega Collection. Just hook it up to your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro and you're good to go.

XIBERIA Headset: £49.99 now £19.99

There's a huge 60% saving on this gaming headset by XIBERIA. Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and more, this set of cans boast Mic Soft Memory Earmuffs and come with Flexible Microphone Volume Control. With £30 off the RRP, what's not to like?