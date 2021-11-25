Black Friday just got a lot better: The ION Audio Max turnable is on sale for less than $70/£70

We're keeping our eyes on the best Black Friday record player deals and we've been on the hunt for a turntable that won't break the bank. Step forward the ION Audio Max LP – a plug-and-play record player that marries decent sound quality, a super-stylish aesthetic and the ability to convert your vinyl to digital files. It's usually a great budget choice, costing just $89.99. However, to celebrate Black Friday, Amazon US has slashed $20 off the price of the ION Audio Max LP , meaning you can get it for just $69.99! And if you're in the UK, Amazon have reduced the price from £74.99 down to £62.

ION Audio Max LP turntable: Was ION Audio Max LP turntable: Was $89.99 , now $69.99

We expect this Amazon Black Friday deal to go down a storm with music fans. The ION Audio Max LP ticks a lot of boxes and is now available for just $69.99 in the US, and if you're in the UK, you can also grab one for the reduced price of £62.

Based in the States, ION Audio prides itself on making “easy-to-use products at an affordable price” – and it's really delivered the goods with this budget beauty. The ION Max LP really catches the eye with its natural wood finish and built-in stereo speakers, which flank the platter atop the plinth.

And while you're obviously not going to get audiophile sound quality from a record player costing this much, its clear and lively delivery has won numerous plaudits from customers on Amazon. (Note that if you do want to connect the Max LP up to your own speakers, you can do so thanks to the turntable's RCA outputs.)

With three speeds to choose from, you can easily switch between playing singles, albums and even your grandfather's old 78s. And if you want to convert them to digital files for posterity – or for playing on your laptop/mobile device – the turntable's USB output and supplied software will enable you to get started with ease.

