"It's two hours of high octane, non-stop, smashing the life out of song after song!" Everton manager Sean Dyche on Metallica, Green Day, The Hives, and Rick Astley

Sean Dyche is best known as the no-nonsense manager of Everton Football Club, but when he's not on a football pitch screaming advice and abuse at players and officials, the 52 year-old Premier League manager enjoys nothing more than screaming his heart out at a rock 'n' roll show.

In a new interview conducted for popular YouTube football show The Overlap, Dyche discusses his life-long love of music and his gig-going experiences, seeing everyone from Pink and Rihanna to Stiff Little Fingers, Green Day and Metallica. Dyche credits former England captain, football pundit and renowned punk rock fan, Stuart 'Psycho' Pearce for introducing him to live music - he recalls Pearce taking him to see Spear of Destiny at Nottingham Rock City when the pair were team-mates at Nottingham Forest - and now considers musicians such as Sir Elton John and Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno as friends.

Dyche recalls being introduced to the likes of AC/DC and David Bowie by his older brothers, and lists Fontaines DC, Happy Mondays and Inspiral Carpets among bands he has seen recently. When it comes to discussing some of his favourite live bands, he singles out The Hives for praise for their "awesome" performance at Glastonbury festival last year.



"It's one o'clock in the afternoon, it's hot, everyone is a bit unsure because the day hasn't really started... and The Hives just smashed it, absolutely brilliant. Rick Astley was amazing there, doing The Smiths... fantastic fella."



"The Foo Fighters, incredible... even Metallica, they're not really my thing, but they put on a show, it's a proper show. Green Day are another one... It's two hours of high octane, non-stop, smashing the life out of song after song! You can't not like it. Here's some advice for you: anyone who's not seen Green Day, I don't care what music you're into, just buy a ticket and see Green Day. I saw them with Stuart Pearce, he said, 'You've got to see Green Day', he almost bullied me into seeing Green Day, and he was right, they're just different class.



"They stopped mid-gig, and he [Billie Joe Armtrong] said, 'Put your phones down. You're not with me, to feel what we do, you need to put your phones down, and be with me, and remember it for yourselves, for the person next to you, for everyone in this building. That alone, I thought, genius."



Watch the full interview below: