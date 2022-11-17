Black Friday deal: Save £84 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Amazon

Always fancied some premium headphones but don’t want to spend an absolute fortune? Well, get this: Amazon has reduced the price of the new Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-cancelling cans by a massive £84 (opens in new tab), meaning you can now get a set for £295.24 instead of £380.

And if you're in the US, you're in luck too as they’re down from $399.99 to $348 (opens in new tab) - a saving of more than $50 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: Were £380 , now £295.24 (opens in new tab)

Sony have updated their over-ear headphone range with the sparkling WH-1000XM5. Noise cancelling has been improved and you'll still get 30 awesome hours of play back from a single charge.

There are some terrific Black Friday wireless headphones deals to be had this year, with money off everything from Apple AirPods to Marshall on-ears. But this Amazon discount is undoubtedly one of the best we’ve seen so far. The Sony WH-1000XM5 are, after all, a terrific all-round package, offering a sleek, contemporary aesthetic, a robust build quality and a sterling set of features.

Those features include high-resolution sound quality, industry-leading noise cancellation, support for both Google and Alexa voice assistance, the ability to pair with two devices at the same time, and up to 30 hours of battery life. No wonder these over-ear cans are so highly rated, scoring an impressive 4.4 out of five based on more than 1400 customer reviews.

This deal is the same as the one we saw last month, when Amazon knocked £81 off the WH-1000XM5 cans in one of several Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones . But just because the retail giant has offered this bargain twice in successive months, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll drop the price this much again. So, whether you want these headphones for yourself or as a present for someone special, you might want to strike while the iron’s hot.

