There's a huge Black Friday sale at Converse right now, with 40% off in UK and 30% off in US - here's what I'm buying

In my eyes, you can't beat a Converse trainer. As a former emo kid who grew up wearing their iconic Chucks, they still hold a strong place in my heart (and wardrobe) as a reliable, easy-to-wear and versatile shoe which look great with just about any outfit - even when no longer paired with super tight skinny jeans and a gravity-defying side-swept fringe.

Plus, they last for years, which I can most certainly attest to, with my multiple pairs of old, heavily-worn ones (adorned with a variety of skulls, lightning bolts and flaming guitars), still all sat at the back of my closet of my childhood home, sadly now too small for my adult feet.

These days however, I opt for a Converse shoe that's a little less fantastical, pairs that still make a statement but can be easily worn dressed up or down.

And here's the good news: this Black Friday, Converse have launched a huge sale, offering 40% off in UKand 30% off in US, meaning that you can now pocket your own new of kicks for a fraction of the price.

If you're not sure on which one's to buy, let this guide point you in the right direction, with a variety of shoes to chose from, whether it's going back to basics with their classic All Star design, or ones that will most likely get your mates eyeing your good taste.

Scroll down below to check out what I have my eye on this Black Friday. Happy shopping - and if you're after more discounts, check out all our favourite Black Friday music deals.

US Converse deals

Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas: Were $90 , now $63

Go back to basics with this classic design that promises consistent comfort and timeless style. With these you'll never go out of fashion - plus, you can wear them with just about anything.

Custom Chuck taylor All Star Lift: Were $95 , now $66

Take a walk on the wild side with these snakey chucks, now on ssssssssale. There's also other funky print designs to choose from, including leopard print and tartan.

Chuck Taylor All Star: Were $60 , now $42

You really can't go wrong with Converse's most iconic shoe. Available in a variety of colours, including purple, pink, red, black, blue and plenty more. A personal favourite.

Chuck taylor All Star Cruise: Were $75 , now $52.50

This pair might look pretty robust, but they're actually super lightweight, made from light canvas. Ideal for long days out - they'll keep you your feet feeling supported and comfortable all day. While I particularly love this creamy-white colour, they're also ready to buy in black and blue. You do you.

Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0: Were $130 , now $91

Keep the elements out while keeping style. These rugged, chevron-inspired boots are durable, easy-to-wear and waterproof, fitted with fleece on the inside to keep the piggies warm. Bring edgy street style outdoors with this striking pair, now available with a wad of cash off with the code CYBERWEEK at checkout. Lovely stuff.

UK Converse deals

Chuck Taylor All Star City Trek: Were £110 , now $66

Brace the cold, rain, snow and sludge with these waterproof chucks that are perfect for the cooler months. Not only do they keep out the wet, but they lock in the warm, and they look pretty smart too, available in a slick black, woody brown and smokey grey, among other shades. These are a great option for those who aren't a fan of wellies, too.

Chuck Taylor: All Star Lift Platform: £85 , now $51

Keep yourself feeling warm and fuzzy this winter with these Chuck Taylors that are lined with a cozy, soft fleece material. They're limited in colour, but I'm loving the neutral, beige tone anyway. A totally cute pair that look like little cream clouds. I've never wanted to rub my face on a shoe quite so bad until now.

Chuck Taylor All Star Embroidered: £65.50 , now £45.50

I'm seriously loving these black high tops with celestial embroidery right now. Adorned with moons, stars and the mystical slogan "crystal energy" on the inside for that witchy flourish, they're whimsical and stylish, and going straight in my basket.

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform: Were £85 , now £51

On the Converse website, these are listed as having the power to "make your inner emo kid (secretly) giddy". I can confirm, the inner leopard-print design partnered with the punky stitching and patch on the lip has definitely caught the attention of my inner emo, as well as my modern day self. A great design!