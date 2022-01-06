Black Country, New Road go sci-fi on new video for Concorde - watch it here!

London-based art rockers Black Country, New Road have revealed the video for their current single, Concorde. It's taken from the upcoming album Ants From Up There which will be released through Ninja Tune on February 4.

The new video was directed by Maxim Kelly and saw the band collaborate heavily with independent production company Caviar. This marks the first video of it’s kind from the band with sci-fi b-movie themes and featuring a number of surprises.



Speaking on the video, Maxim says, “On the surface, the concept was straightforward, a walking video: An Ant from 'up there'. But, for a band who namecheck everyone from Scott Walker to Kanye West, and the pronounced mix of genres in their music, it felt right to take an analogous approach with the visuals. Throw as many references together as possible and see if we, too, could get it all to hold together as a piece.



"We took the six-minute-plus runtime as an asset. It gave us the time needed to weave as much as possible into the film. A walking video in parts, but also with a narrative running through. We combined miniatures with VFX, and flanked the film with archival footage.



"The band were so supportive and amazing. They gave us the encouragement to just go off on one! And being a massive fan of their music, it was a genuine pleasure to work with them on this film.”

Watch the video below. Meanwhile, tickets are now available for Black Country, New Road's 2022 UK and Ireland tour to accompany the album release. The septet will play:

Feb 08: London Camden Roundhouse, UK

Apr 06: Sheffield The Foundry, UK

Apr 07: Oxford O₂ Academy, Oxford, UK

April 09: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Apr 10: Belfast The Empire UK

Apr 11: Dublin Olympia, IRE

Apr 13: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Apr 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 16: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Apr 17: Bristol O₂ Academy, UK