Black Country, New Road announce live album and biggest ever London live gig

London art rockers Black Country, New Road have announced that they will release a new live album featuring the set from their three sold out back-to-back shows at Bush Hall in December 2022. Live At Bush Hall will be released digitally on March 24, and physically on April 28 through Ninja Tune.

The new live album features the band's all-new set of material that the sextet chose to perform out of deference to departed frontman Isaac Wood, who stepped away from the band days prior to the release of their second studio album Ants From Up There, which reached No. 3 in the UK album charts. The band also chose not to replace Wood, but to carry on as a six-piece with different. and members assuming the role of vocalist.

“We didn't want to do a studio album,” says BC, NR pianist May Kershaw. “We wrote the new tracks specifically to perform live, so we thought it might be a nice idea to put out a performance."

Recorded at the band's three sold-out shows at London's Bush Hall the live album is supplemented by the release of a new live film, directed by Greg Barnes and mixed by PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish. You can watch the film below.

“It's about capturing the moment,” says saxophonist and now vocalist Lewis Evans. “A little time capsule of these eight months that we've had playing these songs on the road.”

At the same time the band have announced they will play their biggest everUK headline show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 10. Tickets for the new London date will go on sale March 24 to coincide with the live album’s digital release.

You can view the Live At Bush Hall artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Ninja Tune)

Black Country, New Road: Live At Bush Hall

1. Up Song

2. The Boy

3. I Won’t Always Love You

4. Across The Pond Friend

5. Laughing Song

6. The Wrong Trousers

7. Turbines/Pigs

8. Dancers

9. Up Song (Reprise)

