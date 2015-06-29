BirdPen’s promo comes Alive

BirdPen have released a promo for their track Alive through Prog.

It’s lifted from Mike Bird and Dave Pen’s latest album In The Company Of Imaginary Friends which Prog magazine called a “truly remarkable work.”

They previously issued a video for Equal Parts Hope And Dread.

Pen tells the latest issue of Prog: “The album’s about searching for the light – seeking freedom in a world that’s spiralling out of control.

“It’s easy to slip into the darkness in the modern world where things can be picture-perfect on the outside but there’s a lot going on under the surface.”

The pair are expected to announce tour dates in the near future while Pen launched his We Are Bodies side-project earlier this year with French-based composer Robin Foster.

Prog magazine goes on sale on Wednesday (July 1) and is now available for TeamRock+ subscribers.

Limelight: BirdPen