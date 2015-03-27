Archive’s Dave Pen reveals We Are Bodies

Archive vocalist Dave Pen has teamed up with French-based composer Robin Foster to create We Are Bodies, and they’ll launch their self-titled debut album next month.

In the meantime, they’ve released a video for their track Capsize, which illustrates their take on music in the vein of Radiohead, Talk Talk and Tears For Fears.

Their work is is described as a “a true reflection of modern society, narrating the numb monotony of living in the unconscious conformity of the 21st century.”

The duo previously worked together on Foster’s second album Where Do We Go From Here? and on the award-winning soundtrack to feature film Metro Manila.

We Are Bodies is released on April 6 digitally and April 27 physically via Membran Records. Pen appears with Archive at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on April 10. He’s also gearing up to launch In The Company Of Imaginary Friends, the third BirdPen album.