Billy Talent add European dates

Billy Talent have announced a European tour and released a lyric video for their track Louder Than The DJ.

The Canadian band will start the tour in Switzerland on November 22, before also stopping in Germany and Poland. The new dates can be seen in the tour list below, highlighted in bold.

Louder Than The DJ is the second track to be released from upcoming album Afraid Of Heights – with the title track being made available to stream last month.

Billy Talent will release the follow-up to 2012’s Dead Silence on July 29 via The End/Warner Records.

The band say: “Germany, Switzerland and Poland – we are excited to announce we are heading your way this winter.”

Billy Talent already have an extensive run of tour dates lined up before the newly-announced winter shows, including an appearance at Download festival on Sunday, June 12.

Jun 07: Budapest Park Open Air, Hungary

Jun 09: Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 12: Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 24: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jun 25: Brantford WTFest, ON

Jul 21: Les Grandes Fetes at Parc Beausejour, QC

Jul 23: Festival Des Bieres Du Monde, QC

Aug 11: Brisbane Max Watt’s, Australia

Aug 13: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Aug 14: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Aug 16: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Aug 17: Perth Capitol, Australia

Aug 20: Tokyo Summer Sonic, Japan

Aug 21: Osaka Summer Sonic, Japan

Sep 02: Chicago Douglas Park, IL

Oct 12: Norwich UAE, UK

Oct 13: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 16: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 17: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Oct 20: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 23: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 24: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Oct 26: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Oct 27: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

Oct 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luzembourg

Nov 02: Copenhagen Pumehuset, Denmark

Nov 03: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Nov 05: Turku Logomo Club, Finland

Nov 06: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Nov 19: Madrid Teatro Barcelo, Spain

Nov 20: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain

Nov 22: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 23: Lausanne Docks, Switzerland

Nov 29: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 30: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

Dec 02: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Dec 03: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electrica Hall, Germany

Dec 04: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Dec 07: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Dec 09: Berlin Max Scmeling Halle, Germany

Dec 10: Lingen Emsland Arena, Germany

Dec 12: Poznan Eskulap, Poland

Dec 13: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Billy Talent Afraid Of Heights tracklist

Big Red Gun Afraid of Heights Ghost Ship of Cannibal Rats Louder Than the DJ The Crutch Rabbit Down the Hole Time-Bomb Ticking Away Leave Them All Behind Horses & Chariots This Is Our War February Winds Afraid of Heights (Reprise)

