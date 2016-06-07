Billy Talent add European dates

Billy Talent have announced a European tour and released a lyric video for their track Louder Than The DJ.
The Canadian band will start the tour in Switzerland on November 22, before also stopping in Germany and Poland. The new dates can be seen in the tour list below, highlighted in bold.
Louder Than The DJ is the second track to be released from upcoming album Afraid Of Heights – with the title track being made available to stream last month.
Billy Talent will release the follow-up to 2012’s Dead Silence on July 29 via The End/Warner Records.
The band say: “Germany, Switzerland and Poland – we are excited to announce we are heading your way this winter.”
Billy Talent already have an extensive run of tour dates lined up before the newly-announced winter shows, including an appearance at Download festival on Sunday, June 12.
Billy Talent tour dates 2016
Jun 07: Budapest Park Open Air, Hungary
Jun 09: Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 10: Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 12: Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic
Jun 24: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC
Jun 25: Brantford WTFest, ON
Jul 21: Les Grandes Fetes at Parc Beausejour, QC
Jul 23: Festival Des Bieres Du Monde, QC
Aug 11: Brisbane Max Watt’s, Australia
Aug 13: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Aug 14: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Aug 16: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia
Aug 17: Perth Capitol, Australia
Aug 20: Tokyo Summer Sonic, Japan
Aug 21: Osaka Summer Sonic, Japan
Sep 02: Chicago Douglas Park, IL
Oct 12: Norwich UAE, UK
Oct 13: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Oct 15: Manchester Academy, UK
Oct 16: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Oct 17: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Oct 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Oct 20: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Oct 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Oct 23: London Roundhouse, UK
Oct 24: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Oct 26: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK
Oct 27: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France
Oct 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 30: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Nov 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luzembourg
Nov 02: Copenhagen Pumehuset, Denmark
Nov 03: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Nov 05: Turku Logomo Club, Finland
Nov 06: Helsinki Circus, Finland
Nov 19: Madrid Teatro Barcelo, Spain
Nov 20: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain
Nov 22: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Nov 23: Lausanne Docks, Switzerland
Nov 29: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 30: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany
Dec 02: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany
Dec 03: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electrica Hall, Germany
Dec 04: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Dec 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Dec 07: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Dec 09: Berlin Max Scmeling Halle, Germany
Dec 10: Lingen Emsland Arena, Germany
Dec 12: Poznan Eskulap, Poland
Dec 13: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Billy Talent Afraid Of Heights tracklist
- Big Red Gun
- Afraid of Heights
- Ghost Ship of Cannibal Rats
- Louder Than the DJ
- The Crutch
- Rabbit Down the Hole
- Time-Bomb Ticking Away
- Leave Them All Behind
- Horses & Chariots
- This Is Our War
- February Winds
- Afraid of Heights (Reprise)
