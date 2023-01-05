Billy Sherwood teams up with Yes bandmates and Peter Hammill on A Matter Of Time - listen to it here!

Supergroup The Prog Collective have released their first album of new material since 2013’s Epilogue. Seeking Peace is out now on CD and purple vinyl via Purple Pyramid/Cleopatra. It includes a host of special guests including Dream Theater's James LaBrie and Jordan Rudess, Geoff Downes (Yes/Asia), Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues/Yes), Chester Thompson (Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention) and more!

The project is lead by Yes bassist and songwriter Billy Sherwood. New single A Matter Of Time features his bandmate Jon Davison as well as Van der Graaf Generator's Peter Hammill – listen to it below.

The supergroup's last album, The Songs We Were Taught, was a star-studded collection of cover versions including members of Yes, Tull, Gong, Curved Air and The Flower Kings. It was released in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sherwood will reunite with Yes for the rescheduled Relayer 2023 Album Series tour, which begins in Europe in May 2023 and continues onto the UK with eight shows in June 2023.

Seeking Peace tracklisting

1. Electric World feat. Jordan Rudess & Chester Thompson

2. Seeking Peace feat. James LaBrie & Patrick Moraz

3. In An Instant feat. Steve Stevens & Billy Sherwood

4. Finally Over feat. David Sancious & Steve Morse

5. A Matter Of Time feat. Jon Davison & Steve Hillage

6. Take The Path feat. Graham Bonnet

7. All Is Meant To Be feat. Frank DiMino & Geoff Downes

BONUS TRACKS

8. Electric World (Full Length Version)

9. All Is Meant To Be (Full Length Version)