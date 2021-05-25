Big Big Train documentary trailer released

A trailer for a new, independent Big Big Train movie highlighting the band's relationship wit their fans, known collectively as The Passengers, has been released and which you can watch below.

The full-length documentary, Journey Of The Passengers, has been produced Philip Briddon and is an inside look at the band on their 2019 UK Grand Tour. The film has interviews with Greg Spawton from the band as well as with Passengers from all around the world, who travelled to the UK for the tour. The film also features never seen before concert footage from five of the six shows on the tour, as well as rehearsal footage from Real World Studios.



With a total running time of over two hours, the film will be released in six weekly episodes starting on 20th August. Two versions will be available, a free version on YouTube and a premium 4K version on Vimeo which can be watched via online or download.

Journey Of The Passengers documents a moment in time, a one-of-a-kind interaction between a band and their fans - a part of the story that usually doesn’t get told.

Big Big Train. will release their latest album, Common Ground, on July 30.