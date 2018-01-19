Big Big Train Announce Night Of The Prog Warm Up Show

Big Big Train will play a warm up show in the UK ahead of their appearance at this year’s Night Of The Prog festival in Germany.

They will play Basingstoke’s The Anvil on Wednesday 11 July. Greg Spawton tells Prog, “We will be tied up recording a new album in the autumn so the gig at The Anvil will be our only UK show in 2018.”

The band performed three well-received shows at London’s Cadogan Hall last September, having returned to live performance with three equally lauded performances at London’s King’s Place in 2015, for which they won a Prog Award for Live Event.

These will be the band’s first live shows since founder memberAndy Poole announced he was leaving the band. He will be replaced for live duties by an additional, as yet unnamed guitarist and keyboard player.

Support will come from Prog Award winners Beatrix Players. Tickets will be available from the venue website.