Big Big Train announce Japan-only compilation

Big Big Train will release a new career-spanning compilation album for Japan. Summer's Lease features material that traces the story of Big Big Train from some of its earliest tracks through to the music of the contemporary line-up.

As well as brand new artwork from Big Big Train artist Sarah Ewing, Summer's Lease features a brand new track, Wind Distorted Pioneers, an instrumental penned by drummer and singer Nick D'Virgilio (a live version of which appeared on the 2015 Stone And Steel Blu-Ray video release), as well as the 30-minute song cycle London Song, which has never appeared on CD before.

It also features the early Big Big Train song Expecting Snow which has been updated for this album, with new keyboards replacing the keyboard parts on the original album sessions.

Summer's Lease will be released by Belle Antique on March 25. Big Big Train plan to make the a supply of the album available on import through Burning Shed in September

The full tracklisting is:

Disc One

Expecting Snow

Kingmaker (live at Real World studios)

Wind Distorted Pioneers

Summer’s Lease (live at Real World studios)

Master James of St George (live at Real World studios)

London Song

(i) Turner on the Thames

(ii) London Plane

(iii) Lost Rivers of London

(iv) London Ston

(v) Skylon

(vi) Mudlarks

Disc Two

Victorian Brickwork

Judas Unrepentan

East Coast Racer

Curator of Butterflies

Swan Hunter

The Transit of Venus Across the Sun

Don’t Forget the Telescope

Brave Captain