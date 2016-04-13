Biffy Clyro unveil Wolves Of Winter video

Biffy Clyro have released a music video for track Wolves Of Winter.

The song is taken from Ellipsis, which will be released on July 8. It can be pre-ordered via their official website.

Biffy frontman Simon Neil previously said they wouldn’t rush the follow-up to 2013’s Opposites.

He said: “On this one, when I say stripped back, it’s not going to sound skeletal or anything but perhaps a bit more aggressive. Coming off the back of a double album, it’s important to be really concise so we might only have 10 songs.”

Last month it was announced that the band would co-headline Reading and Leeds with Fall Out Boy this August.