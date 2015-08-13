BFMV unveil Army Of Noise video

Bullet For My Valentine have released a video for their track Army Of Noise.

The tune appears on the band’s fifth album, Venom, which will be released on August 14 and the video features footage shot on their recent South American tour.

The group say: “This one’s for you, our Army Of Noise. This video was shot during our recent trip to South America, which ruled.”

The song follows previews of Raising Hell, No Way Out, You Want A Battle? (Here’s A War) and the Venom deluxe edition bonus track Playing God.

Venom is the group’s first project with bassist Jamie Mathias, who replaced Jason James.

BFMV are currently on a North American tour with Slipknot and Lamb Of God, and return to the UK in September.