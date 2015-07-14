BFMV show Mathias audition for bass role

Bullet For My Valentine have issued a studio update which shows new bassist Jamie Mathias’ audition for the role.

The Welsh metal outfit release fifth album Venom on August 14 and revealed Mathias as the replacement for Jay James in May.

In the clip – the second studio diary so far – Mathias says: “I’m excited more than anything. There’s a little bit of nerves because it’s an audition. But I try not to stress or worry about anything. At the end of the day you just jam with a few boys.”

The band are later seen praising Mathias’ audition and choosing him as their newest member.

BFMV are on a world tour, which includes their biggest run of UK dates ever, starting in Belfast on September 28.