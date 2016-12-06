Between The Buried And Me, Haken men form Nova Collective

Between The Buried And Me bassist and Haken guitarist and keyboardist Richard Henshall have joined forces in a new project titled Nova Collective.

Briggs’ Trioscapes bandmate, drummer Matt Lynch along with former Haken keyboard player Pete Jones complete the lineup.

They’re currently in the studio working on their debut album The Further Side, which is scheduled for release on March 10 next year via Metal Blade Records.

They’ve issued a video showcasing the first taste of their material in a short clip which was filmed in the studio. Watch it below.

Nova Collective describe themselves as a combination of jazz fusion and progressive rock, with the band adding that they have “lots of updates” incoming with album pre-order details to be announced in the new year.

Following the release of The Further Side, Haken will head out on the road across Europe to to mark the London-based outfit’s 10th anniversary – and to celebrate the February 3 reissues on 2CD and vinyl of 2010’s Aquarius and 2011’s Visions.

Meanwhile, Between The Buried And Me, will tour with the Devin Townsend Project in early 2017.

