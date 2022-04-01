Beth Hart releases completely silent video for cover of Led Zeppelin's Black Dog

Beth Hart has launched a video for her cover of Led Zeppelin's Black Dog, and – in a move that must surely be driven by the fact that today is April 1 – the video contains no audio.

Instead, the black and white clip finds Hart rockin' and writhin' in substantially compelling fashion in complete silence. And, to be fair, it's pretty entertaining, even without the sonics.

The press release that accompanies the video's release doesn't reveal much, claiming that Hart had been "gearing up" for the video's release "for months", but was "unfortunately" unable to include the audio in the clip due to "undisclosed reasons".

Hart doesn't elaborate, prepending the video with a short message to fans, saying, "I really want you to see the new video, but unfortunately we can’t include the audio. So if you want you can just play the song while you watch the ‘no audio’ video.”

Luckily for us, an alleged Beth Hart fan by the name of Johan Peterson – whose YouTube channel contains no other videos – apparently downloaded the video, edited it to remove Hart's message and sync the original audio to the footage, added a new thumbnail image and successfully uploaded it again to YouTube, all within eight minutes of the no-audio version's upload, and in plenty of time to be included in the press release. Hallelujah! Happy The First of April!

Hart originally released her version of Black Dog in January. It's taken from her album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin, which came out in late February, and followed the launch of her cover of Good Times, Bad Times in November.

You can watch both videos below. It's going to be a long day.