Listen to Beth Hart's version of Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times

Beth Hart has released a cover of Good Times Bad Times. The track, which originally appeared on Led Zeppelin's debut album in early 1969, will appear on Hart's upcoming covers album A Tribute To Led Zeppelin. Full tracklist below.

The band's Whole Lotta Love has been an occasional feature of Hart's setlist since 2004, and after she sang an impromptu version of the song in the studio during the recording of 2019's War In My Mind album, producer Rob Cavallo suggested that Hart do a whole album of Led Zeppelin covers.

Hart wasn't initially keen. "I'm not doing this whole album," she said. "To do Zeppelin, you've got to be pissed off to hit that right. I can't go there; I've worked years to put my rage away.



"Then the pandemic and all the things around it hit. So now I'm pissed off. I called my manager and said, have Rob and Doug [McKean, engineer] send me all the music because I am ready to do this."

Musicians contributing to the album include guitarist Tim Pierce (Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner), bassist Chris Chaney (Rob Zombie, Slash), keyboard player Jamie Muhoberac (Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones), drummers Dorian Crozier (Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Joe Cocker), and Matt Laug (Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper), while the orchestral parts were arranged by David Campbell (Muse, Beyoncé).

The album will be available on CD and in three vinyl variants: black, transparent orange transparent, and red/gold splatter. It's available to pre-order now.

"It's so beautifully done, it's timeless," Hart says Of Led Zeppelin's music. "It will go on forever. Sometimes people come along, and they're from another planet, and they make these pieces of art which will forever be."

Beth Hart: A Tribute Top Led Zeppelin tracklist

1. Whole Lotta Love

2. Kashmir

3. Stairway To Heaven

4. The Crunge

5. Dancing Days/When The Levee Breaks (Medley)

6. Black Dog

7. No Quarter / Babe I'm Gonna Leave You (Medley)

8. Good Times Bad Times

9. The Rain Song