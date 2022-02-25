Beth Hart pays tribute to Led Zeppelin on exhilarating labour of love

Blues singer Beth Hart battles with the songs of Led Zeppelin, and mutual honour is preserved

By published

Beth Hart - A Tribute To Led Zeppelin cover art
(Image: © Mascot Label Group/Provogue)

It’s not the first Led Zeppelin tribute, and it won’t be the last, but Beth Hart is more qualified than most to have a go. Her grizzled but technically proficient voice carries more than a hint of Robert Plant’s, especially on her rampage through Whole Lotta Love

Beck’s father David Campbell adds soaring string arrangements – he’s all over Kashmir and The Rain Song – and producer Rob Cavallo (who took Green Day to another level) throws in some grit. 

For the most part it’s an exhilarating labour of love, and the Dancing Days/ When The Levee Breaks medley works a treat, and she channels Janis Joplin on The Crunge. 

What Hart doesn’t bring to the songs, and what ensures A Tribute To Led Zeppelin is no more than its title promises, is anything new. Since the originals are rock perfection, anything that copies them can’t eclipse them.

John Aizlewood