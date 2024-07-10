“Share the joy, share the anger, bring strobes and earplugs.” Benefits announce lengthy UK tour plus European shows

Benefits have announced an extensive UK tour for October, plus a clutch of dates in mainland Europe.

The tour will be the first for Kingsley Hall's band since they released their superb debut album, Nails, back in April last year.



Posting on social, the band declare: “We’re touring in October! It’s our first time out since we released our debut album early last year! It’s been AGES! In with the new, on sale FRIDAY 10AM.



“We’re really excited to be going to a fair few places we’ve never been before, bringing the electronic radge to Huddersfield, Lancaster, Aberdeen, Stirling, Preston, Utrecht, Ostend, Margate and Newport for the first time. As well as returning to towns and cities we love like Glasgow, Edinburgh, Boro, Liverpool, Rotterdam, Southampton, Brighton and London.



“It’s going to be epic, please get involved, share the joy, share the anger, bring strobes and earplugs.”

Benefits UK / European tour 2024

Oct 05: Huddersfield The Parrish

Oct 06: Lancaster Kanteena

Oct 07: Glasgow Huge and Pint

Oct 08: Edinburgh Wee Red Bar

Oct 09: Aberdeen Tunnels

Oct 10: Stirling Tolbooth

Oct 11: Middlesborough Play Brew

Oct 12: Liverpool Shipping Forecast

Oct 13: Preston The Ferret

Oct 17: Rotterdam Left of the Dial, Holland

Oct 18: Utrecht ACU, Holland

Oct 19: Rotterdam Left of the Dial, Holland

Oct 20: Ostend Cafe de Zwerver, Belgium

Oct 22: Southampton Joiners

Oct 23: Brighton Hope and Ruin

Oct 24: Margate Where Else

Oct 25: London The George Tavern

Oct 26: NEWPORT, Le Pub

Speaking recently to Louder Than War, Hall said, “Our disgust and anger doesn’t disappear because there’s a guy in a red tie not a blue one proudly positioning a couple of butchers aprons next to their podium for the cameras.



“Food banks haven’t disappeared overnight, climate change ain’t stopping, British weapons are still killing innocent people in the name of capitalism and profit (and genocide), we’ve got child poverty levels that would make the Victorians blush, homelessness, the continued – albeit stuttering – rise of the far right, that bloody monarchy still exists, and weirdo Bond villain billionaires continue to run the world... there’s an awful lot to be angry about but, you know, baby steps.”