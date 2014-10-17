Behemoth detail vinyl EP Xiadz

Behemoth have announced a limited edition vinyl-only EP due out next month.

The Polish extreme metal outfit will release the 12-inch Xiadz on November 3. There are only 500 copies available in total, with fans being offered a choice of three vinyl colours – black, black-gold splatter and gold.

It includes previously unreleased tracks Nieboga Czarny Xiads and Towards The Dying Sun We March, as well as a re-recorded version of Moonspell Rites.

The band are urging fans to “hurry up as there won’t be any reprints.” Pre-order the EP at Behemoth’s website.

The band released their latest album The Satanist in February.