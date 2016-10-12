Beach Slang remove guitarist amid sexual assault allegations

Beach Slang have parted ways with guitarist Ruben Gallego amid sexual assault allegations.

Claims have been made against Gallego relating to an incident which occurred four years ago – before he was in the band. The Philadelphia outfit say they cannot “in good conscience” continue working with him.

Beach Slang say: “Beach Slang has always been and will always be a safe place for everyone. It was built to be welcoming. It was built to be soft. If we are going to continue to exist, we have to exist in this way.

“There have been allegations involving sexual assault and our guitarist, Ruben. Although this occurred four years ago and prior to him joining Beach Slang, we cannot in good conscience continue with him.

“We believe survivors and we want to believe Ruben, but until we learn more information, we don’t feel it’s appropriate for him to be a part of Beach Slang.”

Gallego has issued his own statement and, though he claims the allegations are “innacurate,” he understands his bandmates’ decision.

He tells Pitchfork: “I’d like to say that what’s important to me is that people stand with survivors and that we continue to foster an environment where people aren’t afraid to speak out against their abusers.

“Although I do feel like what’s being said about me is inaccurate, it’s irrelevant. I think it’s totally possible for people to see a situation completely differently and if this person feels I harmed them then that’s what I care about and I want to make that right.

“I also care deeply about how this affects other victims of sexual assault, specifically the ones who attend Beach Slang shows and felt that sticking around would further isolate them.”

He describes singer and guitarist James Alex and bassist Ed McNulty as “the sweetest ,most caring people” he’s ever known.

He adds: “I feel they did the right thing and I will always support them.”

Beach Slang will continue to tour the US in support of their latest album, A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings, as an acoustic act they’ve named Quiet Slang. They also announced they’ll make a donation to anti-sexual violence charity RAINN after they’ve finished their European leg next month.

Oct 13: West Columbia New Brookland Tavern, SC

Oct 14: Orlando Backbooth, FL

Oct 15: Jacksonville Jack Rabbits, FL

Oct 18: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Oct 19: Louisville Zanzabar, KY

Oct 20: Newport Southgate House, KY

Oct 21: Cleveland Heights Grog Shop, OH

Oct 22: Pittsburgh Cattivo, PA

Oct 24: Columbus Rumba Cafe, OH

Oct 25: Bloomington Bishop, IN

Oct 26: St Louis Old Rock House, MO

Oct 28: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN

Oct 29: Maquoketa Codfish Hollow Barn, IA

Oct 30: Omaha Reverb Lounge, NE

Oct 31: Kansas City Tank Room, MO

Nov 01: Fayetteville George’s Majestic Lounge, AR

Nov 02: Oklahoma City 89th Street Collective, OK

Nov 04: McDade Sound On Sound Fest, TX

Nov 08: London Scala, UK

Nov 09: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 10: Brighton Haunt, UK

Nov 12: Brussels Witloof Room, Belgium

Nov 13: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Nov 14: Hannover Lux, Germany

Nov 15: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 17: Leipig Conne Island, Germany

Nov 19: Winterthur Albani, Switzerland

Nov 20: Munich Ampere, Germany

Nov 21: Munster Sputnikhalle, Germany

Nov 22: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Nov 23: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Nov 25: Barcelona LA2, Spain

Nov 26: Madrid Moby Dick, Spain

