Basement announce 3 UK dates

Following the release of their first record in two years, Basement have announced three October UK gigs.

The band were on hiatus for two years and returned in July with three-track EP Further Sky, containing two new tracks, Summer’s Colour and Jet, along with a cover of Suede’s Animal Nitrate, which the group made available for streaming. See below.

Two of the three dates have already sold out, but tickets are still available for their London show on October 29. Tickets are available here.

Tour dates

Oct 29: London Electric Ballroom

Oct 30: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Oct 31: Manchester Sound Control