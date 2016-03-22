Baroness shift Brussels show to Netherlands after deadly blasts

Tonight’s planned Baroness show at the AB Theatre in Brussels has been cancelled, with the band announcing they’ll play Sittard in the Netherlands instead.

They were due to play the gig with Vitamin X and Sirius Plan in the city but were forced to move it 90 miles away to Sittard’s Poppodium Volt in the Netherlands after explosions across the Belgian capital left at least 31 people dead and scores more injured.

The band say in a statement: “We are very sorry to have had the Brussels show cancelled. Obviously, this was far beyond our control. We hope those of you in Brussels and Belgium are safe and unharmed.

“In light of the bombings and show cancellation, we have managed to organise a show in the Netherlands at Poppodium Volt. We do not encourage anyone to travel to this show in any unsafe way, so please be mindful with the following info: We will be accepting all valid tickets for the Brussels show tonight.”

They ask fans who can’t make the journey to contact their point of sale for refunds but stress: “We will make it to Brussels in the future, and we’ll do our best to make up for the lost time. We don’t know exactly when it will be, but we’ve never permanently cancelled a show.

“Until then, we’d like to extend our thoughts and sympathy to any and all involved in the attacks today. This is horrifying to witness from so close a vantage point, and we ask you not to respond in any hateful or intolerant way to this post, or this situation.”

The band confirmed earlier today that they were not in Brussels at the time of the explosions, saying they were looking for an alternative venue to play.