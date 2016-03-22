Baroness Brussels gig in doubt after blasts

Baroness have confirmed they were not in Brussels at the time of Tuesday morning’s explosions which left more than a dozen people dead.

The band are due to play at the city’s AB Theatre tonight (March 22) but the gig is in doubt after two blasts at Zaventem Airport and a separate explosion at the Maelbeek metro station left 20 people dead and a further 106 injured according to official sources.

Baroness say in a statement: “We are not in Brussels. We don’t know what’s going on, or where we are going to go yet, but we’ll try to keep you up to date – and we’re going to look into playing a show somewhere.

“Everyone we know is ok at the moment, and we hope you all are as well. There were a couple bomb attacks in Belgium today, and we’re responding as best we can with the info we have. Stay tuned and everyone please be safe.”

The blasts come days after the capture of Salah Abdeslam in the city – the main suspect in the Paris terror attacks in November.

Other bands due to play in Belgium over the coming weeks and months include AC/DC, Queen, ZZ Top, Hollywood Undead and At The Drive-In. The Rock Werchter festival featuring Rammstein, Bring Me The Horizon, The Offspring and Robert Plant is scheduled for July 1 in Haachtsesteenweg.