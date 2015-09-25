Baroness release Chlorine & Wine video

Baroness have issued a video for their track Chlorine & Wine from their upcoming album entitled Purple.

The US outfit first studio release since 2012’s Yellow & Green is out on December 18 via their own Abraxan Hymns label – and the promo has been launched to mark the announcement of an 18-date US tour, kicking off in Columbus on November 27.

Frontman John Baizley said of the album: “Purple is the most fully realised representation of our intention as a band. Considering the amount of physical and mental energy spent writing it, we have accomplished something which would have seemed impossible to us a couple of years ago.”

Purple is available to pre-order.

Nov 27: Columbus Ace Of Cups, OH

Nov 28: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL

Nov 29: Madison Frequency, WI

Dec 01: St Louis The Demo, MO

Dec 02: Lawrence Jackpot Music Hall, KS

Dec 04: Oklahoma City 89th Street Collective, OK

Dec 05: Dallas Double Wide, TX

Dec 06: Austin Mohawk, TX

Dec 08: Houston Rudyards, TX

Dec 09: New Orleans Gasa Gasa, LA

Dec 11: Gainesville 8Bit, FL

Dec 12: Savannah The Jinx, GA

Dec 13: Atlanta The Earl, GA

Dec 15: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

Dec 16: Richmond Strange Matter, VA

Dec 18: Baltimore Metro Gallery, MD

Dec 19: Philadelphia Johnny Brendas, PA

Dec 20: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY

Purple tracklist