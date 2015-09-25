Baroness release Chlorine & Wine video

Baroness have issued a video for their track Chlorine & Wine from their upcoming album entitled Purple.
The US outfit first studio release since 2012’s Yellow & Green is out on December 18 via their own Abraxan Hymns label – and the promo has been launched to mark the announcement of an 18-date US tour, kicking off in Columbus on November 27.
Frontman John Baizley said of the album: “Purple is the most fully realised representation of our intention as a band. Considering the amount of physical and mental energy spent writing it, we have accomplished something which would have seemed impossible to us a couple of years ago.”
Purple is available to pre-order.
Baroness tour dates
Nov 27: Columbus Ace Of Cups, OH
Nov 28: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL
Nov 29: Madison Frequency, WI
Dec 01: St Louis The Demo, MO
Dec 02: Lawrence Jackpot Music Hall, KS
Dec 04: Oklahoma City 89th Street Collective, OK
Dec 05: Dallas Double Wide, TX
Dec 06: Austin Mohawk, TX
Dec 08: Houston Rudyards, TX
Dec 09: New Orleans Gasa Gasa, LA
Dec 11: Gainesville 8Bit, FL
Dec 12: Savannah The Jinx, GA
Dec 13: Atlanta The Earl, GA
Dec 15: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC
Dec 16: Richmond Strange Matter, VA
Dec 18: Baltimore Metro Gallery, MD
Dec 19: Philadelphia Johnny Brendas, PA
Dec 20: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY
Purple tracklist
- Morningstar
- Shock Me
- Try To Disappear
- Kerosene
- Fugue
- Chlorine & Wine
- The Iron Bell
- Desperation Burns
- If I Have To Wake Up (Would You Stop The Rain)
- Crossroads Of Infinity