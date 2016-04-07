Baroness issue Shock Me video

Baroness have released a video for their track Shock Me.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album Purple, which was released in December.

Directors Don Tyler and John Baizley were at the helm for the Shock Me promo.

Baroness are on the road in support of the album and earlier this year slammed an unknown fan who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at the band’s show in Birmingham, England.

Apr 23: Mexico City Vive Latino Festival, Mexico

Apr 29: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 30: Quebec City Le Cercle, QC

May 01: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

May 03: Toronto Opera House, ON

May 04: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

May 06: Flint The Machine Shop, MI

May 07: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

May 08: Millvale Mr Smalls, PA

May 10: Cincinnati The Ballroom, OH

May 11: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 14: Atlanta The Loft, GA

May 15: Nashville 3rd & Lindsley, TN

May 17: Madison The Majestic Theatre, WI

May 18: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

May 20: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

May 21: Denver Project Pabst, CO

May 23: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

May 24: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

May 26: Calgary Marquee, AB

May 27: Edmonton Starlite Room, AB

May 29: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

May 30: George Sasquatch, WA

May 31: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Jun 02: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Jun 03: Los Angeles The Fonda, CA

Aug 28: Las Vegas Psycho, NV