Bambara unveil new single Heat Lightning and 2020 tour plans

New York post-punks Bambara have shared their new single titled Heat Lightning.

It’s the latest track from the band's upcoming studio album Stray, which is set to launch on February 14 through Brooklyn indie Wharf Cat.

Heat Lightning follows lead single Serafina and second single Sing Me To The Street from the follow-up to 2018’s Shadow On Everything.

Bambara's vocalist and guitarist Reid Bateh says: "The album Stray has many reoccurring characters but the most prominent, by far, is Death. For the most part Death is doing his work in the background, or even between other people’s stories, but there are a few songs where I wanted to give him the spotlight.

"Heat Lighting is the first of these songs on record. It’s an introduction to Death in his element, barreling down the highway listening to news of destruction on the radio while stuffing his face with candy. It’s a solitary moment with Death where he can be seen as he is: the kind of guy who laughs wholeheartedly at stupid jokes and yells at the weatherman when he predicts rain.

"Death isn’t in the mood for rain unless it is the beginning of a mythical flood."

Bambara are touring the US and Europe in 2020, with additional UK tour dates just announced. You can find full dates at the bottom of the page.

May 04: Sneaky Pete's Edinburgh, UK

May 05: Sneaky Pete's Edinburgh, UK

May 06: Stereo Glasgow, UK

May 07: The Cluny Newcastle, UK

May 08: Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

May 09: The Sound House Dublin, UK

May 11: Yes (Pink Room) Manchester, UK

May 12: The Exchange Bristol, UK

May 13: Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, UK

May 15: The Bullingdon Oxford, UK

May 16: Bodega Social Club Nottingham, UK

May 18: Portland Arms Cambridge, UK

May 19: Hare and Hounds Birmingham, UK

May 20: The Dome London, UK

May 21: De Zwerver Lefﬁnge, Belgium

May 23: London Calling Festival Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 25: Bumann & Sohn Cologne, Germany

May 26: Molotow Musikclub Hamburg, Germany

May 27: Urban Spree Berlin, Germany

May 28: Sunny Red Munich, Germany

May 29: Kulturclub Schon Schön Mainz, Germany

May 30: Trix Bar Antwerp, Belgium

Jun 01: Rotondes Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Jun 03: L'Espace B Paris, France