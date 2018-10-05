Bad Wolves’ Bristol show will go ahead with Tommy Vext

Bad Wolves' planned show at Bristol’s St Philips Gate will go ahead as planned tonight.

There were fears that the plug might be pulled on the show after frontman Tommy Vext was hospitalised following their show in Nottingham earlier this week.

As a result, the vocalist was missing for their set in Birmingham last night, with As Lions’ singer Austin Dickinson and Stars from Bang Bang Romeo stepping in at the last minute to cover for Vext.

But it’s been confirmed to Louder by the band's reps that he’ll be back onstage tonight in Bristol, with the rest of the UK and European tour with Three Days Grace going ahead as planned.

After being admitted to hospital, Vext said in a statement: “Life is unpredictable. If anyone knows this, it’s me. More often than not, the universe throws a wrench in the best laid plans.

"This is our first trip to play shows in Europe as a band. Nothing could prepare us for the excitement and gratitude we felt for the opportunity to come over and play for the UK and EU fans who have waited so long to see us.

“So imagine my disappointment when a few days ago I began feeling ill to the point I knew something was wrong enough that I had to seek medical treatment – and to accept the doctors’ advice that I not play the show in Birmingham.”

Bad Wolves 2018 UK tour dates

Oct 05: Bristol St. Philips Gate, UK

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Oct 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 11: Tilburg Poppodium 013, Netherlands

Oct 13: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 14: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 15: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Oct 17: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Oct 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 19: Prague Mala Sport, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 23: Wroclaw A2 Centrum Kocertowe, Poland

Oct 24: Warsaw Progresja, Poland