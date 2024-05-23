“We know this will be disappointing, but we ask that you respect our choice to put health first”: Bad Omens cancel summer UK and Europe shows due to singer Noah Sebastian’s “extreme burnout”

Bad Omens have cancelled all Europe and UK tour dates for summer 2024 to protect the health and wellbeing of vocalist Noah Sebastian.

The US metalcore favourites were scheduled to appear at such prestigious festivals at Download and Tuska Open Air, as well as play dates with Bring Me The Horizon.

The band have posted a statement on social media, signed by Sebastian, reading: “I’ve been experiencing what can only be described as extreme mental burnout.

“While all the touring and work that we’ve put into this album cycle the last several years has been so rewarding and gratifying, it has also pushed me to the limits of my mental bandwidth. Putting my mind and body in conflict with one another in ways that are becoming detrimental to my health on the road.”

The statement continues: “That said, after heavy consideration we have decided that we need to cancel all of our performances coming up this summer in Europe and the UK.

“This decision is in the best interest of my health and wellbeing, and of the long term sustainability of Bad Omens.

“We need to protect and restore all of the energy that will be demanded of us again soon as we transition into the next chapter.

“We know this will be disappointing, but we ask that you respect our choice to put health first.”

Bad Omens released their latest studio album, The Death Of Peace Of Mind, in 2022 and will put out a 26-track collaboration project called Concrete Jungle [The OST] on May 31.

The band have recently shared a single with alt-pop star Poppy called V.A.N..

The cancellation of the UK and European shows means Bad Omens will next perform at Upheaval Festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on July 20 and at Inkcarceration in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 21.

