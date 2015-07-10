Bachman reveal Oh My Lord video

Bachman, fronted by The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive man Randy Bachman, have released a video for their track Oh My Lord.

It’s taken from their debut album Heavy Blues, featuring his band Anna Ruddick and Dale Anne Brendan, produced by Kevin Shirley and featuring guests Neil Young, Joe Bonamassa, the late Jeff Healey and others. Oh My Lord includes a contribution from Robert Randolph.

Bachman recently said: “I’ve known Kevin for many years. I knew he could push me past my limit and direct me down new roads. The collaboration, paired with Dale and Anna, has made this an amazing experience.”

Heavy Blues is on sale now.

Tracklist