Babymetal release epic live performance video of Metal Kingdom

By Liz Scarlett
published

Kawaii metallers Babymetal share performance video of Metal Kingdom, which was debuted live last week in Japan

Babymetal
Babymetal have shared a live performance video of their new single Metal Kingdom.

The song was debuted last week during the kawaii metaller's two shows in Japan on January 28 and 29 at the Makuhari Messe, an International Exhibition Hall in Chiba.

Complete with metal thrones, swords and a long runway littered with staff-wielding backing dancers, the performance looks totally epic, serving as a fitting return to the stage for the duo after almost two years away from the spotlight.

Elsewhere in the set, Babymetal performed a number of songs from across their three albums, as well as five new songs, two of which are yet to be released.

We imagine that the two new tracks, unofficially titled Light And Darkness and THE LEGEND, will appear on their upcoming new concept album The Other One, which will also feature Metal Kingdom, and recently-released singles Divine Attack and Monochrome.

Following the two performances, fans have begun to question whether Babymetal may be introducing a third member to their band. During the first show, two huge coffins were introduced to the stage, as Su-metal and Moametal began walking towards them. On the second night however, a third coffin appeared, with a third anonymous figure walking towards it, leading viewers to believe that Babymetal will officially become a trio again for the first time since the departure of Yuimetal in 2018.

The duo have also announced that they will take to the stage again for another two-day performance at Pia Arena MM in Yokohama on April 1 and 2. 

Babymetal's new album The Other One is due out on March 24.

Watch the live video for Metal Kingdom below:

