Babymetal announce return with new concept album The Other One and brand new shows

Babymetal have returned from their hiatus and have announced that their first new album in four years will arrive in Spring 2023. The Japanese kawaii metal duo - still formed of singers Su-metal and Moametal following the departure of original member Yuimetal in October 2018 - have been on an extended break following their most recent show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in April last year.

Now, the band have announced that a brand new studio album, The Other One, will be released on March 24, 2023, and that it'll be a concept record.

"The concept album reveals the other side of the Babymetal story that, until now, remains untold," the band explain in a statement accompanying the news. "A total of 10 songs have been discovered within The Other One restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered."

Babymetal's last album, Metal Galaxy, was released in 2019 to rave reviews. As well as the announcement of the new album, Babymetal have also revealed that they'll officially be kicking off their next chapter with two shows at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Tokyo, Japan, which will take place on January 28 and 29 next year. The duo also confirm that the first single from the new album will be arriving soon.

Babymetal first teased the arrival of The Other One earlier this year with a mysterious video on their YouTube channel.

Watch that below and stay tuned for news of that incoming new single.

Pre-orders for The Other One are available now here: https://bm.lnk.to/theotherone (opens in new tab)