Babymetal have released a mysterious new video clip teasing the ‘Metalverse’

Less than a year after Babymetal announced that they planned to “disappear from sight” after marking their 10th anniversary, the Kawaii metal stars have released a mysterious new trailer that appears to tease a new chapter in their career.

The 58-second clip features glitchy futuristic imagery featuring the faces of current members Su-metal and Moametal, set to atmospheric electronic music.

"October 10, 2021, a decade after BABYMETAL descended upon this earth, their 10-year-old legend was sealed from the world.

“Fossilized metal spirits left the dystopian world where chaos still continues and are still in the midst of traveling the Metal Galaxy.

“However, with the advent of the virtual world METALVERSE, a new chapter is about to begin.

"Through the METALVERSE, a restoration project called THE OTHER ONE will reveal a side of BABYMETAL we never knew existed.”

A disembodied voice then says: “This is the “other” story of BABYMETAL.”

A link on the band’s YouTube page leads to an online store that is taking pre-orders for something called ‘The Other One – Black Box’, which will ship from April 22, according to the website.

It’s not clear whether this is a new single, the follow-up to 2019’s Metal Galaxy album, or something else entirely.

BABYMETAL’S NEW REVELATION:“THE OTHER ONE” BEGINShttps://t.co/It51o6BF6V#BABYMETAL#THEOTHERONE#FOXDAY pic.twitter.com/rHqnZpQnYeApril 1, 2022 See more

OH MY GOD OH MY FUCKING GOD IVE CRACKED IT ITS YUI ITS FUCKING YUI #THEOTHERONE #BABYMETAL pic.twitter.com/MrS0CCPyHRApril 1, 2022 See more

CALLING IT NOW THEY ARE THE OTHER ONE AND THE 4TH ALBUM WILL BE CALLED METAL UNIVERSE #THEOTHERONE #BABYMETAL #ベビーメタル pic.twitter.com/YiLsB1IRytApril 1, 2022 See more