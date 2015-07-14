B.B. King wasn’t poisoned

B.B. King was not poisoned to death, the investigating coroner has said.

It follows claims from some members of the blues icon’s family that there had been foul play before his passing in May.

Instead, he died as a result of Alzheimer’s disease and other physical conditions at the age of 89.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg reports: “At this point we can say with confidence that Mr King died of natural causes.

“Our condolences go out to the family and many friends of Mr King. We hope this determination brings them some measure of closure.”

Lawyer Brent Byson, who represents King’s manager LaVerne Toney and assistant Myron Johnson, says: “Ms Toney and Mr Johnson are very happy that these false and fictional allegations that were made against them by certain of Mr King’s children have been dispelled.

“Hopefully we can now focus on the body of musical work that B.B. King left the world, and he can finally rest in peace.”

The ruling closes the investigation into King’s death. Las Vegas police confirm no further activity is planned in relation to the allegations.

