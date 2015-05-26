B.B. King was poisoned say heirs

Two of B.B. King’s daughters have claimed he was poisoned to death by members of his management team, according to court papers.

Patty King and Karen Williams made legal documents available to the Associated Press in which they allege executive LaVerne Toney and personal assistant Myron Johnson killed their father.

King died on May 14, aged 89. Plans for his burial have been put on hold as his body has been returned to a mortuary pending the results of an autopsy, which may take up to eight weeks.

Las Vegas police confirmed that homicide detectives were investigating the claims. Clark County coroner John Fudenberg added that the work should not prevent memorial services going ahead in Memphis, Tennessee and Indianola, Mississippi.

King’s daughters are joined by three other siblings in a legal bid to overturn Toney’s power of executive over his will. Toney and Johnson declined to comment.