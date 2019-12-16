Ayreon announced as Saturday headliners for Night Of The Prog

Ayreon have been announced as headliners for the Saturday night at next year's Night Of The Prog festival. Arjen Lucassen and keyboardist Joost van den Broek have gathered nearly the entire original cast of Into The Electric Castle and several special guests to perform Ayreon’s space opera in its entirety as a live show.

Visitors can expect a massive, state-of-the-art live production with a unique decor, visuals and stage effects. While the 2017 Ayreon Universe show was a bombastic, full-tilt rock show, musically the Into the Electric Castle show will be more dynamic, atmospheric and versatile, translating the original album in the most authentic way possible.

"I've been a prog lover my entire life, so headlining Night of the Prog festival with Ayreon feels really special," Lucassen tells Prog. "Many of my favourite bands have played there, and it will be an honour for us to perform on the same stage.

"Ayreon very rarely performs live, so this will be an exclusive show -- your only chance to see Ayreon live in 2020. We'll be playing the entire Electric Castle album, like we did in September 2019 in Holland. Plus some extras... if you’re up for it!"

Aryeon join a bill that also includes co-headliners for Saturday, Pendragon as well as Pure Reason Revolution, Kayak, Moon Safari and Cheeto's Magazine. The XV Night Of The Prog Festival will take place from 17 to 19 July 2020 on the festival grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany, which is part of the UNESCO world heritage.

"It is simply an honor to have Ayreon headlining our festival in 2020," adds festival CEO Winfried Völklein. "When the email came and it looked like they would do a world exclusive show on the Loreley, I was just stunned and speechless. This is what we are looking for: Special performances, exclusive shows and just great bands and projects. Ayreon combine all of this, will leave their mark on the Loreley and raise the bar for future festivals”

Tickets for Night Of The Prog XV are available here. Special Hotel & Shuttle services will be available. See here for more details.