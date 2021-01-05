Avenged Sevenfold’s new album is ‘wild’, ‘over the top’ and ‘nothing like anything we’ve done’ says M. Shadows

The new Avenged Sevenfold album will be “over the top… eclectic and wild!” and “a completely new direction” for the Californian metal band, according to frontman M. Shadows.

“It sounds nothing like anything we’ve done,” says the singer.

Shadows made his comments in a new interview with Kerrang! when asked about the progress of his band’s proposed follow-up to 2016’s The Stage.

“We’ve been writing a record for a while, and most of it was already written,” says Shadows. “But then we kinda took a break on it, and then it would be like, ‘Hey, let’s get together two days this week,’ instead of five or six. It just started getting more casual. We’re still in the middle of it: we still have all these things that we can’t do. We’re still trying to get string sections together, and our mixer is older and I know that they don’t want him to travel right now because of COVID, so even if we got it done right now, we couldn’t get it mixed. So we’re just not worrying about it, you know? It’s like, ‘When we can, we can.’ But right now, we can’t (laughs).”

“The [new] record sounds nothing like The Stage – it’s a completely new direction, and it sounds nothing like anything we’ve done. That’s all I’ll say about it: it’s over the top, and it’s very eclectic and wild!”

For those excited at the prospect, we should flag up the possibility that this new A7X album might not be on the release schedules anytime soon, as Shadows also pointed out that it’s unlikely that the Huntington Beach quintet will release new music during the current pandemic.

“No-one wants to put out the record if we can’t tour it,” says Shadows. “The reality is – and no-one wants to hear this – in this day and age, rock ’n’ roll just takes too long to make: you know, it’s going to be a three-year record to make. And if we put that record out and then we’re locked down for another year, as much as people don’t want to believe this, they are not going to give a shit about a record that came out a year prior when it’s time to tour. And so if it’s going to take us two or three years to write a record, we’re not going to put it out if we can’t go play it live. We know the anticipation won’t be there when the tours come around.”

“You see it every day – if you look at iTunes or Spotify and see how quickly it all turns over, it’s just weekly onto the next thing and onto the next thing again. If you just imagine putting out a record in August, and then you’re not touring until next August, people don’t want to hear this but they’re not going to care; they’re going to be like, ‘What’s next?’ Once the Gojira record, or the new Metallica record, or the new Megadeth record comes out, they’re not going to care about what came out the year prior. Our whole thing is: if it’s going to take us three years to do a record, we’re going to make sure we can play it live and people are going to be excited about it.”

You can read the full interview with Shadows online at Kerrang.com.