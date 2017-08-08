Listen to Cradle Of Filth's You Will Know The Lion By His Claw

Cradle Of Filth have released a lyric video for their new track You Will Know The Lion By His Claw.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, which will arrive on September 22 via Nuclear Blast. They previously issued a promo for Heartbreak And Seance.

Vocalist Dani Filth says: “This track is one of my favourite songs from the new Cryptoriana album – aside from Achingly Beautiful, Death And The Maiden and the title track – due to its very unique flavour and its vehement brutality. The culminative strike is especially very Dusk… And Her Embrace era Black Metal…

“Inspired by the works of H. Rider Haggard, a Victorian author who schooled in my home town of Ipswich, this song uses the railroad annexation of the Transvaal in Africa during the 19th century to paint a vision of the greedy machinations of man coming up against a furious, displaced natural foe, thus posing an allegory for the downtrodden, revolting.

“I also have the latin of this expression tattooed on my arm – due to being the usual supercilious Leo!”

Filth adds: “The quote was made famous having been said in 1697 by Johann Bernoulli about Isaac Newton’s anonymously submitted solution to Bernoulli’s challenge regarding the Brachistochrone curve. Enjoy. Indulge. Desire. Darken.”

Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay is available for pre-order.

Find the cover art, tracklist and Cradle Of Filth’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below.

Cradle Of Filth Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay tracklist

Exquisite Torments Await Heartbreak And Seance Achingly Beautiful Wester Vespertine The Seductiveness Of Decay Vengeful Spirit You Will Know The Lion By His Claw Death And The Maiden The Night At Catafalque Manor Alison Hell

Cradle Of Filth UK and Ireland 2017 tour

Oct 30 Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 31: Dublin Academy (Halloween Show), Ireland

Nov 02: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 05: Leeds Church, UK

Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 08: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 11: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

