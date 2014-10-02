Avatarium tease All I Want EP

Avatarium have issued a teaser video for upcoming EP All I Want.

It launches on November 14 via Nuclear Blast and is the follow-up to their self-titled debut offering which was released last year.

The band features Candlemass bassist Leif Edling, vocalist Jennie-Ann Smith, guitarist Marcus Jidell, drummer Lars Skold and keyboardist Carl Westholm – and Jidell previously revealed they wanted to “break new ground” and praised Smith’s vocal contribution.

He said: “We tried to keep things single and spontaneous during recordings, which I hope people will be able to hear. I think Jennie-Ann Smith has reached new levels with the way she sings.”

The EP features two studio tracks along with three live recordings which are taken from their appearance at the Roadburn festival in the Netherlands earlier this year. It will launch on 10-inch vinyl and digital formats.

All I Want tracklist