Avatarium detail All I Want EP

Candlemass mainman Leif Edling’s Avatarium have confirmed the release of an EP entitled All I Want on November 14 via Nuclear Blast.

The material reflects their desire to “break new musical ground” after Edling and Evergrey guitarist Marsuc Jidell wrote the title track.

Jidell says: “Psychedelic percussionist Michael Blair guests on All I Want. He showed up at the studio with a big bag of tricks – metals, shakers and strange things which he made sound like a punk rocker at Woodstock fed with pills.

“We tried to keep things single and spontaneous during recordings, which I hope people will be able to hear. And I think Jennie-Ann Smith has reached new levels with the way she sings.”

_All I Want _will be available in 10-inch vinyl and digital formats. The three live tracks were recording dying Avatarium’s appearance at the Roadburn festival in the Netherlands earlier this year.

Tracklist