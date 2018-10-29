Avatar want to tell the full story of Avatar Country… and they need your help

Avatar have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund a film based around their latest album Avatar Country.

The record was released earlier this year, and its profile was raised by videos for A Statue of the King, The King Wants You and The King Welcomes You to Avatar Country.

But the Swedish outfit want to take their vision even further and tell the full story of the album… and they're asking for your help to make it a reality.

Avatar say: “The money raised will go to pay for equipment, crew, actors, locations, props, 3D models, wardrobe and anything and everything you can imagine would go into any given film project.

“The money will not go to pay any member of the band, not even the King. Our salaries are made out of what we can make from touring, selling merchandise and whatever comes our way as song writers and recording artists.

“This will not be a pay day for the band. All money will be directly invested into our art.”

Avatar are looking to initially raise £40,000 but add that ideally, a figure of around £65,000 would allow them to fully realise their vision which will once again involve Johan Carlén who has been in charge of all their videos since Black Waltz.

With 20 days to go, the figure – at the time of writing – is currently sitting at close to £14,000.

Backers are being offered a range of incentives, including their name in the credits, a digital copy of the film, stickers, patches, signed movie posters and more.

Check out a video trailer below and back the project on Kickstarter.

Avatar will head out on tour across the UK and Europe early next year.

Avatar 2019 tour dates

Jan 16: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jan 17: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 18: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 19: Bristol Anson Rooms, UK

Jan 20: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Jan 22: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 23: Clermont-Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai, France

Jan 25: Nantes Le Stereolux, France

Jan 26: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Jan 27: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jan 29: Zurich Dynamo Saal, Switzerland

Jan 31: Vienna Szene, Austria

Feb 01: Zlin Hala Euronics, Czech Republic

Feb 02: Warsaw Open Stage at Stodola, Poland

Feb 03: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Feb 04: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 05: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 07: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Feb 08: Nancy L'Autre Canal, France

Feb 09: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 11: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Feb 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 22: St Petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Feb 23: Moscow Zil Arena, Russia

Feb 25: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Feb 26: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Feb 28: Norrköping Arbis, Sweden

Mar 01: Malmö KB, Sweden

Mar 02: Karlstad, Nöjesfabriken, Sweden

Mar 03: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 04: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark